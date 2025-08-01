Sheppard POL Tests New Fuel Bladder

Sheppard’s Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants (POL) schoolhouse played a vital role in the development and testing of a brand-new fuel bladder designed for the Aerial Bulk Fuel Delivery System (ABFDS) — a key capability that enables rapid fuel delivery to remote and forward deployed locations.
This updated bladder enhances safety, durability, and efficiency in airborne fuel operations. Thanks to the expertise of Sheppard’s POL team, the new system is ready for operational use.
The 364 TRS schoolhouse will also lead the way in developing the curriculum to train the next generation of POL Airmen on this critical upgrade.
