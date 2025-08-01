Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard POL Tests New Fuel Bladder

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    Sheppard’s Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants (POL) schoolhouse played a vital role in the development and testing of a brand-new fuel bladder designed for the Aerial Bulk Fuel Delivery System (ABFDS) — a key capability that enables rapid fuel delivery to remote and forward deployed locations.
    This updated bladder enhances safety, durability, and efficiency in airborne fuel operations. Thanks to the expertise of Sheppard’s POL team, the new system is ready for operational use.
    The 364 TRS schoolhouse will also lead the way in developing the curriculum to train the next generation of POL Airmen on this critical upgrade.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 09:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973151
    VIRIN: 250801-F-RR907-1001
    Filename: DOD_111218799
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: TEXAS, US

