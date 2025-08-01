CH-47 Chinook takes part in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to Bravo Company, 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, transports Airmen during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 4, 2025. The CH-47 received and delivered Airmen to a simulated forward operating location as part of their training during NS 25-2. Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)