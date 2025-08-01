CH-47 Chinook takes part in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to Bravo Company, 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, transports Airmen during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 4, 2025. The CH-47 received and delivered Airmen to a simulated forward operating location as part of their training during NS 25-2. Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 09:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973150
|VIRIN:
|250804-F-RX751-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111218798
|Length:
|00:05:52
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
