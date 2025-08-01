Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CH-47 Chinook takes part in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

    BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to Bravo Company, 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, transports Airmen during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 4, 2025. The CH-47 received and delivered Airmen to a simulated forward operating location as part of their training during NS 25-2. Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 09:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973150
    VIRIN: 250804-F-RX751-2001
    Filename: DOD_111218798
    Length: 00:05:52
    Location: BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47 Chinook takes part in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2, by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan Air National Guard
    Battle Creek Air National Guard Base
    NS252
    Northern Strike 25-2
    Chinook
    CH-47

