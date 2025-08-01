U.S. Ambassador to NATO visits Ramstein - AFN News

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, visited Ramstein Air Base, Germany alongside other U.S. NATO dignitaries to discuss defense capabilities and integrations between U.S. and NATO ally air and space forces on July 30, 2025. Discussions included current U.S. capabilities provided to U.S. European Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)