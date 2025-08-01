Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador to NATO visits Ramstein - AFN News

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, visited Ramstein Air Base, Germany alongside other U.S. NATO dignitaries to discuss defense capabilities and integrations between U.S. and NATO ally air and space forces on July 30, 2025. Discussions included current U.S. capabilities provided to U.S. European Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 10:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 973147
    VIRIN: 250730-F-OK286-1003
    Filename: DOD_111218782
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    AFN Europe
    US European Command (USEUCOM)
    NATO

