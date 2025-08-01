U.S. Ambassador to NATO visits Ramstein - AFN News

U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, visited Ramstein Air Base, Germany alongside other U.S. NATO dignitaries to discuss defense capabilities and integrations between U.S. and NATO ally air and space forces on July 30, 2025. Discussions included current U.S. capabilities provided to U.S. European Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 10:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
