    Pineapple Thunder B-roll

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    A b-roll stringer of Exercise Pineapple Thunder on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 24, 2025. The exercise provided an opportunity to practice stabilizing and transporting patients to higher echelons of care. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 23:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973107
    VIRIN: 250725-F-HW521-1002
    PIN: 000000
    Filename: DOD_111218070
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pineapple Thunder B-roll, by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    pineapple thunder

