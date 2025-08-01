USS Savannah (LCS 28) Returns To Homeport

The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) returns to its homeport at Naval Base San Diego, Aug. 7, 2025, following a 12-month rotational deployment to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets. The Savannah operates with a dual crew, allowing the hull to stay in theater for longer durations. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCSs integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Machinist Mate 2nd Class Nathen Parsons)
