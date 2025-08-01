Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base: Exercise Resolute Forces Pacific Highlights

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.07.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel conducted bilateral operations during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10 to Aug. 8, 2025. This video highlights the 35th Air Expeditionary Wing’s contributions to REFORPAC, including multilateral command and control operations, cargo movements, and rapid airfield damage repair training. REFORPAC demonstrates how the U.S., working in cooperation with our allies and partners, maintains regional stability and readiness through integrated, agile operations in a contingency environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 20:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 973092
    VIRIN: 250807-F-KM882-9002
    Filename: DOD_111217896
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Misawa Air Base: Exercise Resolute Forces Pacific Highlights, by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa AB
    Indo-Pacific
    REFORPAC
    Japan
    DLE2025
    35th AEW

