U.S. Air Force Airmen and Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel conducted bilateral operations during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10 to Aug. 8, 2025. This video highlights the 35th Air Expeditionary Wing’s contributions to REFORPAC, including multilateral command and control operations, cargo movements, and rapid airfield damage repair training. REFORPAC demonstrates how the U.S., working in cooperation with our allies and partners, maintains regional stability and readiness through integrated, agile operations in a contingency environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 20:34
Category:
|PSA
Video ID:
|973092
VIRIN:
|250807-F-KM882-9002
Filename:
|DOD_111217896
Length:
|00:01:14
Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Misawa Air Base: Exercise Resolute Forces Pacific Highlights, by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
