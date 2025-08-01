Misawa Air Base: Exercise Resolute Forces Pacific Highlights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen and Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel conducted bilateral operations during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10 to Aug. 8, 2025. This video highlights the 35th Air Expeditionary Wing’s contributions to REFORPAC, including multilateral command and control operations, cargo movements, and rapid airfield damage repair training. REFORPAC demonstrates how the U.S., working in cooperation with our allies and partners, maintains regional stability and readiness through integrated, agile operations in a contingency environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)