Command Sgt. Maj. Eddy Perez, the command sergeant major of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, Blackjack, 1st Cavalry Division, describes his Troopers' exercises in transformation during Pegasus Forge, Fort Hood, Texas, 6 Aug, 2025. The Pegasus Forge field exercise experiments new technologies, like sUAS drones, to modernize the combat landscape of Blackjack Brigade, and the 1st Cavalry Division. (U.S. Army video by 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 20:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973085
|VIRIN:
|250806-A-WV576-5918
|Filename:
|DOD_111217586
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pegasus Forge: Transforming in contact, by SPC Hector Blanco, SPC Steven Day, SPC David Dumas, CPL Jabari Middleton, SGT Zelika Stewart and SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.