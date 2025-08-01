Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pegasus Forge: Transforming in contact

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Spc. Hector Blanco, Spc. Steven Day, Spc. David Dumas, Cpl. Jabari Middleton, Sgt. Zelika Stewart and Spc. Julian Winston

    1st Cavalry Division

    Command Sgt. Maj. Eddy Perez, the command sergeant major of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, Blackjack, 1st Cavalry Division, describes his Troopers' exercises in transformation during Pegasus Forge, Fort Hood, Texas, 6 Aug, 2025. The Pegasus Forge field exercise experiments new technologies, like sUAS drones, to modernize the combat landscape of Blackjack Brigade, and the 1st Cavalry Division. (U.S. Army video by 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 20:40
    First Team
    Blackjack Brigade
    M1A2 Abrams
    pegasus forge
    1st Cavalry Division
    Bradley Fighting Vehicle

