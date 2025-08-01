Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aids to Navigation in the Northwest District

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan Garlic-Jackson and Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Strohmaier

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District

    The United States Coast Guard Northwest District manages over 1,800 Aids to Navigation throughout its four-state area of responsibility. The seven units responsible for maintenance of the aids are: CGC Henry Blake, CGC Bluebell, CGC Elm, ANT Puget Sound, ANT Kennewick, ANT Astoria, and ANT Coos Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Strohmaier and Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan M. Garlic-Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973079
    VIRIN: 250724-G-GJ528-1001
    Filename: DOD_111217515
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ATON
    Puget Sound
    Columbia River
    USCG
    CG Northwest District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download