Aids to Navigation in the Northwest District

The United States Coast Guard Northwest District manages over 1,800 Aids to Navigation throughout its four-state area of responsibility. The seven units responsible for maintenance of the aids are: CGC Henry Blake, CGC Bluebell, CGC Elm, ANT Puget Sound, ANT Kennewick, ANT Astoria, and ANT Coos Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Strohmaier and Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan M. Garlic-Jackson)