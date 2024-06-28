Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QuEST (2024-06-28) James Hubbard/Zhao (Joy) Sun - The Music of the Mind

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Kevin D Schmidt 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Description:
    This week we are hosting James Hubbard (Texas A&M) and Zhao Sun (Hampton U.) to feature collaboration through our Research Institute in Tactical Autonomy.

    Abstract:

    The Music of the Mind: A modal approach to mapping and understanding the space time dynamics of human cognition
    The long term goal of this work is to develop and refine a rigorous, canonical modelling approach for mapping and analysing spatial-temporal brain wave dynamics, in near real-time, using contemporary biomarkers such as electroencephalogram (EEG). These mappings can then be correlated with human cognitive states like emotions, attention, decision making etc. More specifically the approach involves the use of modern output only system identification techniques to resolve a true state space model with the brain mapping produced as brain wave modal images for analysis. The nonlinear, nonstationary behaviour of the associated brain wave measures and general uncertainty associated with the brain makes it difficult to apply modern system identification techniques to such systems. In preliminary work an adaptive state estimator was introduced to resolve this difficulty and has been shown to produce high fidelity models with less
    than 1% error when compared to the concomitant EEG output. While there is a substantial amount of literature on the use of stationary analyses for brain waves, relatively less work has considered the real-time estimation and imaging of brain waves from non-invasive measurements. This work addresses the issue of modelling and imaging brain waves and biomarkers generally, treating the nonlinear and nonstationary dynamics in near real-time. This modal state-space formulation leads to intuitive, physically significant models which has broad applicability for analysis, classification and diagnosis. This research falls under the general category of Engineering Medicine (EnMed). An emerging field of study that can offer new, innovative and effective solutions to modern healthcare challenges. This requires novel approaches that integrate all of science and engineering. The long-term benefits to DoD are broadly in the area of Human Machine Interaction and Teaming, Brain Computer Interfaces and intelligent machine agents. This work will allow these agents to seamlessly integrate with humans while conducting DoD missions.


    Key Moments and Questions in the video include:

    Introduction on how Dr. Hubbard, an engineer, got into human cognition
    Modern Motivations toward BCI/HMI Applications
    Human Machine Interaction and Decision Making
    Emotions Drive Decision Making
    We Need an Analytical Architecture
    Valence Arousal Model
    Human Cognition and Emotion inform Decision Making
    Perhaps there are Cognitive “Eigen” States
    Are there analytical EXTENSIONS in Hilbert Space
    Jymn’s Definition
    EEG and Human Cognition
    System Identification and Exotic Aircraft Concepts
    Eigen Decomposition and System Identification
    A Database for Emotion Analysis Using Physiological Signals: DEAP
    Operational Modal Analysis (OMA) is the Key
    OMA and Complexity Plots
    Model Prediction versus Actual EEG Signal
    Proof of Concept via Brain Wave Fingerprinting
    The Default Mode network
    Real Eigenvectors and EEG
    Humans share certain modes
    Default Mode Network and Decision making
    Traveling Brain Wave Patterns
    Relevance to Diagnostics
    DEAP Emotion Classification
    The Music of the Mind
    Mentions of Joy Sun’s collaboration
    State Estimation and Sparse Arrays
    Questions

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 15:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973076
    VIRIN: 240628-F-BA826-7347
    Filename: DOD_111217355
    Length: 00:52:17
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    quest
    AFRL
    Artificial Intelligence
    consciousness
    ACT3
    Human-machine interaction

