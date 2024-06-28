QuEST (2024-06-28) James Hubbard/Zhao (Joy) Sun - The Music of the Mind

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This week we are hosting James Hubbard (Texas A&M) and Zhao Sun (Hampton U.) to feature collaboration through our Research Institute in Tactical Autonomy.



The Music of the Mind: A modal approach to mapping and understanding the space time dynamics of human cognition

The long term goal of this work is to develop and refine a rigorous, canonical modelling approach for mapping and analysing spatial-temporal brain wave dynamics, in near real-time, using contemporary biomarkers such as electroencephalogram (EEG). These mappings can then be correlated with human cognitive states like emotions, attention, decision making etc. More specifically the approach involves the use of modern output only system identification techniques to resolve a true state space model with the brain mapping produced as brain wave modal images for analysis. The nonlinear, nonstationary behaviour of the associated brain wave measures and general uncertainty associated with the brain makes it difficult to apply modern system identification techniques to such systems. In preliminary work an adaptive state estimator was introduced to resolve this difficulty and has been shown to produce high fidelity models with less

than 1% error when compared to the concomitant EEG output. While there is a substantial amount of literature on the use of stationary analyses for brain waves, relatively less work has considered the real-time estimation and imaging of brain waves from non-invasive measurements. This work addresses the issue of modelling and imaging brain waves and biomarkers generally, treating the nonlinear and nonstationary dynamics in near real-time. This modal state-space formulation leads to intuitive, physically significant models which has broad applicability for analysis, classification and diagnosis. This research falls under the general category of Engineering Medicine (EnMed). An emerging field of study that can offer new, innovative and effective solutions to modern healthcare challenges. This requires novel approaches that integrate all of science and engineering. The long-term benefits to DoD are broadly in the area of Human Machine Interaction and Teaming, Brain Computer Interfaces and intelligent machine agents. This work will allow these agents to seamlessly integrate with humans while conducting DoD missions.





Introduction on how Dr. Hubbard, an engineer, got into human cognition

Modern Motivations toward BCI/HMI Applications

Human Machine Interaction and Decision Making

Emotions Drive Decision Making

We Need an Analytical Architecture

Valence Arousal Model

Human Cognition and Emotion inform Decision Making

Perhaps there are Cognitive “Eigen” States

Are there analytical EXTENSIONS in Hilbert Space

Jymn’s Definition

EEG and Human Cognition

System Identification and Exotic Aircraft Concepts

Eigen Decomposition and System Identification

A Database for Emotion Analysis Using Physiological Signals: DEAP

Operational Modal Analysis (OMA) is the Key

OMA and Complexity Plots

Model Prediction versus Actual EEG Signal

Proof of Concept via Brain Wave Fingerprinting

The Default Mode network

Real Eigenvectors and EEG

Humans share certain modes

Default Mode Network and Decision making

Traveling Brain Wave Patterns

Relevance to Diagnostics

DEAP Emotion Classification

The Music of the Mind

Mentions of Joy Sun’s collaboration

State Estimation and Sparse Arrays

Questions