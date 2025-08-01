Soldiers from units across United States Special Operations Command (USASOC), participate in a 12-mile ruck march as part of the USASOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 7, 2025. The USASOC Best Squad Competition showcases the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination, and mastery of warfighting fundamentals—including marksmanship and physical fitness—over a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, from August 4–8. The winning squad will advance to compete against the Army’s best during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, scheduled for October 2–12, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Benjamin Castro)
|08.07.2025
|08.07.2025 17:55
|B-Roll
|973072
|250807-A-PX895-1001
|000000
|DOD_111217319
|00:01:49
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
This work, USASOC Best Squad Competition 12-Mile Ruck Event, by SGT Brianna Ledezma Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
