    USASOC Best Squad Competition 12-Mile Ruck Event

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brianna Ledezma Gomez 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    Soldiers from units across United States Special Operations Command (USASOC), participate in a 12-mile ruck march as part of the USASOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 7, 2025. The USASOC Best Squad Competition showcases the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination, and mastery of warfighting fundamentals—including marksmanship and physical fitness—over a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, from August 4–8. The winning squad will advance to compete against the Army’s best during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, scheduled for October 2–12, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Benjamin Castro)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973072
    VIRIN: 250807-A-PX895-1001
    PIN: 000000
    Filename: DOD_111217319
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USASOC Best Squad Competition 12-Mile Ruck Event, by SGT Brianna Ledezma Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ruck
    Best Squad
    2025
    Fort Bragg
    USASOCBSC

