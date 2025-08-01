Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Czech USAR team leader reflects on Texas flood response partnership

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    Jaromír Piesch, team leader with the Czech Urban Search and Rescue Team, speaks about the importance of partnership and teamwork during flood response operations alongside the Texas National Guard, in Sisterdale, Texas, July 19, 2025. The Czech team, deployed through the State Partnership Program, collaborated with U.S. engineers, drone, and task force elements to locate missing persons in flood-affected areas. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 14:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 973067
    VIRIN: 250719-A-AW306-7972
    Filename: DOD_111217118
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Czech USAR team leader reflects on Texas flood response partnership, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SPP
    TXNG
    Flood Response 2025
    National Guard
    CZERT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download