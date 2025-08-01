Jaromír Piesch, team leader with the Czech Urban Search and Rescue Team, speaks about the importance of partnership and teamwork during flood response operations alongside the Texas National Guard, in Sisterdale, Texas, July 19, 2025. The Czech team, deployed through the State Partnership Program, collaborated with U.S. engineers, drone, and task force elements to locate missing persons in flood-affected areas. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)
|07.19.2025
|08.07.2025 14:12
|Interviews
|973067
|250719-A-AW306-7972
|DOD_111217118
|00:01:50
|TEXAS, US
|0
|0
This work, Czech USAR team leader reflects on Texas flood response partnership, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
