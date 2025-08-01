Czech USAR team leader reflects on Texas flood response partnership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jaromír Piesch, team leader with the Czech Urban Search and Rescue Team, speaks about the importance of partnership and teamwork during flood response operations alongside the Texas National Guard, in Sisterdale, Texas, July 19, 2025. The Czech team, deployed through the State Partnership Program, collaborated with U.S. engineers, drone, and task force elements to locate missing persons in flood-affected areas. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)