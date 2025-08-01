USASOC Best Squad Competition 12-Mile Ruck March

U.S. Army soldiers from units across United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) complete a 12-mile ruck event as part of the USASOC Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 7, 2025. The USASOC Best Squad Competition highlights the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination and their mastery of warfighting fundamentals, including marksmanship, physical fitness across a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 4 – 8. The winning squad will move along to compete against the Army’s best, during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, Oct. 2 – 12, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 17:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973061
|VIRIN:
|250807-A-KR241-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111217044
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
