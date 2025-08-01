Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USASOC Best Squad Competition 12-Mile Ruck March

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Courtesy Video

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    U.S. Army soldiers from units across United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) complete a 12-mile ruck event as part of the USASOC Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 7, 2025. The USASOC Best Squad Competition highlights the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination and their mastery of warfighting fundamentals, including marksmanship, physical fitness across a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 4 – 8. The winning squad will move along to compete against the Army’s best, during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, Oct. 2 – 12, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 17:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973061
    VIRIN: 250807-A-KR241-1001
    Filename: DOD_111217044
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    ruck
    Best Squad
    2025
    12 mile ruck
    Fort Bragg
    USASOCBSC

