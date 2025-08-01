Indiana Task Force 1 leader highlights Czech partnership during Texas flood response

Jason Porter, rescue team manager with Indiana Task Force 1, shares insights on integrating international and interagency capabilities during the Texas flood response mission, in Sisterdale, Texas, July 19, 2025. Porter discussed coordination with the Czech emergency response team, the value of drone and engineering support, and the power of partnerships during natural disasters. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)
