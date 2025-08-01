Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana Task Force 1 leader highlights Czech partnership during Texas flood response

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    Jason Porter, rescue team manager with Indiana Task Force 1, shares insights on integrating international and interagency capabilities during the Texas flood response mission, in Sisterdale, Texas, July 19, 2025. Porter discussed coordination with the Czech emergency response team, the value of drone and engineering support, and the power of partnerships during natural disasters. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 13:37
    Category: Interviews
    TAGS

    SPP
    TXNG
    Flood Response 2025
    National Guard
    CZERT

