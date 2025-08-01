Indiana Task Force 1 leader highlights Czech partnership during Texas flood response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jason Porter, rescue team manager with Indiana Task Force 1, shares insights on integrating international and interagency capabilities during the Texas flood response mission, in Sisterdale, Texas, July 19, 2025. Porter discussed coordination with the Czech emergency response team, the value of drone and engineering support, and the power of partnerships during natural disasters. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)