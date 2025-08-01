In this week's look around the Air Force, Air Mobility Command shows how to project and sustain combat power as part of the Department Level Exercise series, modernizing the nation's land based nuclear deterrent reaches a critical milestone, and drag reduction devices called Finlets undergo flight testing to enhance fuel efficiency.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 13:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973052
|VIRIN:
|250807-F-EC880-2757
|Filename:
|DOD_111216999
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Deployment to Employment, Milestone for the Sentinel, Sleeker Skies, by A1C Phil Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.