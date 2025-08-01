Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PR-002, Resolved as Migratory Birds, Africa 2024

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office

    In 2024, the United States Africa Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of one minute and eighteen seconds of video footage from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform.

    AARO assesses, with high confidence, that the objects depicted in the video are almost certainly (≥95% likelihood) a group of migratory birds. AARO bases its assessment on the objects’ strong morphological consistency with other resolved imagery depicting birds and the objects’ flight behavior corresponding to known migration routes. An external Intelligence Community partner concurred with AARO’s assessment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 13:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973048
    VIRIN: 240101-A-IR508-3316
    Filename: DOD_111216951
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US

    UAP

