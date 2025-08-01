In 2024, the United States Africa Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of one minute and eighteen seconds of video footage from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform.
AARO assesses, with high confidence, that the objects depicted in the video are almost certainly (≥95% likelihood) a group of migratory birds. AARO bases its assessment on the objects’ strong morphological consistency with other resolved imagery depicting birds and the objects’ flight behavior corresponding to known migration routes. An external Intelligence Community partner concurred with AARO’s assessment.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 13:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973048
|VIRIN:
|240101-A-IR508-3316
|Filename:
|DOD_111216951
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PR-002, Resolved as Migratory Birds, Africa 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.