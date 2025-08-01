Army officer highlights Czech partnership during Texas flood response

U.S. Army Capt. Reese Surles, the Texas National Guard liaison for the Czech emergency response team, discusses the importance of the State Partnership Program during flood response operations near Sisterdale, Texas, July 19, 2025. The Czech team worked alongside Texas National Guard units and U.S. task forces to conduct coordinated search and rescue operations, demonstrating the strength of the long-standing partnership between Texas and the Czech Republic. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)
