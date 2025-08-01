Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army officer highlights Czech partnership during Texas flood response

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Capt. Reese Surles, the Texas National Guard liaison for the Czech emergency response team, discusses the importance of the State Partnership Program during flood response operations near Sisterdale, Texas, July 19, 2025. The Czech team worked alongside Texas National Guard units and U.S. task forces to conduct coordinated search and rescue operations, demonstrating the strength of the long-standing partnership between Texas and the Czech Republic. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 13:39
    Category: Interviews
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army officer highlights Czech partnership during Texas flood response, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SPP
    TXNG
    Flood Response 2025
    National Guard
    CZERT

