Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UAE Arrival at JRTC Rotation 25-10

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Capt. Robert Smith 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army 3rd Security Assistance Brigade welcomes the United Arab Emirates Land Forces to Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 25-10, Fort Polk, Louisiana, August 4, 2025. Training at JRTC, one of the Army’s three premier combat training centers, improves unit readiness through realistic, stressful, joint and combined arms training across various conflict scenarios. It trains brigade combat teams, emphasizing mission-essential tasks while preparing Soldiers for combat. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpt. Robert Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 13:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973037
    VIRIN: 250804-A-IP148-2187
    Filename: DOD_111216799
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UAE Arrival at JRTC Rotation 25-10, by CPT Robert Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United Arab Emirates Land Forces
    3rd SFAB
    JRTC 25-10

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download