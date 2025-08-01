U.S. Army 3rd Security Assistance Brigade welcomes the United Arab Emirates Land Forces to Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 25-10, Fort Polk, Louisiana, August 4, 2025. Training at JRTC, one of the Army’s three premier combat training centers, improves unit readiness through realistic, stressful, joint and combined arms training across various conflict scenarios. It trains brigade combat teams, emphasizing mission-essential tasks while preparing Soldiers for combat. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpt. Robert Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 13:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973037
|VIRIN:
|250804-A-IP148-2187
|Filename:
|DOD_111216799
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UAE Arrival at JRTC Rotation 25-10, by CPT Robert Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
