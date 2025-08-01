Iowa Army National Guard 92F Petroleum Supply Specialist with Alpha Company 248th Aviation Support Battalion conducts a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operation at Fort McCoy WI. The soldiers performed a hot refueling with Blackhawks from the 211th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), and Chinook aircraft with the 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment to ensure their aviation assets stay fueled and mission ready.
(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 11:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973031
|VIRIN:
|250717-A-VQ984-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111216652
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operation at Fort McCoy WI., by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.