    132d Wing Firefighters conduct aircraft fire training

    FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Kelly 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Airmen assigned to the 132d Wing's Civil Engineer Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, conduct aircraft firefighting training at the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard's Regional Training Site in Fargo, North Dakota, July 30, 2025. This exercise was one piece of a larger, comprehensive annual training for the squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973023
    VIRIN: 250730-Z-AL667-1005
    Filename: DOD_111216478
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, US

