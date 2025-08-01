132d Wing Firefighters conduct aircraft fire training

Airmen assigned to the 132d Wing's Civil Engineer Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, conduct aircraft firefighting training at the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard's Regional Training Site in Fargo, North Dakota, July 30, 2025. This exercise was one piece of a larger, comprehensive annual training for the squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)
