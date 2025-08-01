video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973014" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An After Effects Animation promoting Air Force Wounded Warrior program at the DoD Warrior Games 2025, July 18, 2025. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is a congressionally mandated and federally funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to total

force seriously wounded, ill and injured Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Airman 1st Class Daniel harrell)