An After Effects Animation promoting Air Force Wounded Warrior program at the DoD Warrior Games 2025, July 18, 2025. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is a congressionally mandated and federally funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to total
force seriously wounded, ill and injured Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Airman 1st Class Daniel harrell)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 09:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|973014
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-BY627-6001
|Filename:
|DOD_111216353
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DoD Warrior Games 2025, by A1C Daniel Harrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.