    DoD Warrior Games 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Harrell 

    Joint Base Charleston

    An After Effects Animation promoting Air Force Wounded Warrior program at the DoD Warrior Games 2025, July 18, 2025. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is a congressionally mandated and federally funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to total
    force seriously wounded, ill and injured Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Airman 1st Class Daniel harrell)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 09:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 973014
    VIRIN: 250718-F-BY627-6001
    Filename: DOD_111216353
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Warrior Games 2025, by A1C Daniel Harrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD Warrior Games 2025

