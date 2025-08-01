Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC Noncommissioned Officer Creed

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps corporals with 2nd Marine Logistics Group Corporals Leadership School recite the United States Marine Corps noncommissioned officer creed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 6, 2025. The focus of the Corporals Leadership School is to provide professional military education for noncommissioned officers by enhancing physical discipline, warfighting skills, knowledge of Marine Corps history, and Marine Corps customs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan)

    Contains music from Adobe Stock: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=372214443

    For more information about the Corporals Leadership School, visit:

    https://www.2ndmlg.marines.mil/News/Article/Article/516877/mlg-heads-own-corporals-course/

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 09:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973007
    VIRIN: 250806-M-KG080-1001
    Filename: DOD_111216279
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    USMCNews, NCO, 2ndMLG, education, leading, esprit de corps

