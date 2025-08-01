U.S. Marine Corps corporals with 2nd Marine Logistics Group Corporals Leadership School recite the United States Marine Corps noncommissioned officer creed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 6, 2025. The focus of the Corporals Leadership School is to provide professional military education for noncommissioned officers by enhancing physical discipline, warfighting skills, knowledge of Marine Corps history, and Marine Corps customs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan)
Contains music from Adobe Stock: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=372214443
For more information about the Corporals Leadership School, visit:
https://www.2ndmlg.marines.mil/News/Article/Article/516877/mlg-heads-own-corporals-course/
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 09:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973007
|VIRIN:
|250806-M-KG080-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111216279
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USMC Noncommissioned Officer Creed, by LCpl Javier Santillan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
