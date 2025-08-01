Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS&CB Ep. 20 | KS&CB Ep. 20 | Real Talk with Gabby: Life as a Military Kid

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    What’s it like growing up in a military family? In our August episode of Kitchen Spoons and Combat Boots, we sit down with Gabby Beyor, a proud military kid, to hear her perspective on life as a child of service members.
    From making new friends to handling responsibilities and navigating family life, Gabby shares honest insights and heartfelt moments that highlight the unique experiences of military youth.

    Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5GJqHSYLJw7doFD8vH0xFp?si=oc2IsP7mTcuqprNebaLN0w
    Watch more KS&CB: https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots-Archive/Article/4268105/kscb-ep-20/

