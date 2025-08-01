KS&CB Ep. 20 | KS&CB Ep. 20 | Real Talk with Gabby: Life as a Military Kid

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972995" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

What’s it like growing up in a military family? In our August episode of Kitchen Spoons and Combat Boots, we sit down with Gabby Beyor, a proud military kid, to hear her perspective on life as a child of service members.

From making new friends to handling responsibilities and navigating family life, Gabby shares honest insights and heartfelt moments that highlight the unique experiences of military youth.



Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5GJqHSYLJw7doFD8vH0xFp?si=oc2IsP7mTcuqprNebaLN0w

Watch more KS&CB: https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots-Archive/Article/4268105/kscb-ep-20/