    352d Special Operations Wing conduct Bilateral Exercise in Romania

    BUCHAREST, ROMANIA

    07.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Members of the U.S Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing work alongside Romanian special operations forces as part of a bilateral exercise in Bucharest, Romania, July 11 - 25, 2025. The 352 SOW worked alongside Romanian SOF, enhancing joint capabilities through free-fall jumps, low-level flights, infiltration and exfiltration drills, and establishing a mobile aviation refueling site. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck, music attained through Oklahoma National Guard Soundstripe account)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 08:19
    Location: BUCHAREST, RO

