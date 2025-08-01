352d Special Operations Wing conduct Bilateral Exercise in Romania

Members of the U.S Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing work alongside Romanian special operations forces as part of a bilateral exercise in Bucharest, Romania, July 11 - 25, 2025. The 352 SOW worked alongside Romanian SOF, enhancing joint capabilities through free-fall jumps, low-level flights, infiltration and exfiltration drills, and establishing a mobile aviation refueling site. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck, music attained through Oklahoma National Guard Soundstripe account)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 08:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972988
|VIRIN:
|250725-A-OB588-5219
|Filename:
|DOD_111216100
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|BUCHAREST, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
