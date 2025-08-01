U.S. Army video shows Staff Sgt. Kanyi FolyEhke’s experience with a fire explosion while he was on leave Aug. 6, 2025, while stationed on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. What carried him through the long road to recovery wasn’t just resilience, it was the rapid support from the Army community that stepped in when he needed it most (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass).
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 07:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972986
|VIRIN:
|250731-A-KB033-6655
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111216069
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Mechanic Survives Blast; Military care remedies traumatic moment for Soldier on leave, by PFC Lilly Pendergrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.