U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron highlight their mission capabilities and role in supporting joint operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 12, 2025. The 82nd EASOS provides tactical command and control of airpower assets and integration of air-to-ground expertise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares) (courtesy footage by Tech. Sgt. Nick Brooks and Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)
Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 02:34
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|972978
VIRIN:
|250729-F-MC101-1002
Filename:
|DOD_111215971
Length:
|00:02:05
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coordinating chaos: Inside the 82nd EASOS, by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
