Coordinating chaos: Inside the 82nd EASOS

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron highlight their mission capabilities and role in supporting joint operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 12, 2025. The 82nd EASOS provides tactical command and control of airpower assets and integration of air-to-ground expertise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares) (courtesy footage by Tech. Sgt. Nick Brooks and Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)