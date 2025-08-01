Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama Bon Dance Festival 2025

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    PFC Dalton Davis of the 5th Transportation Company, 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion jumped into his first Bon Odori Festival at Camp Zama on August 4, 2025, joining 17,000 visitors in a vibrant mash-up of Japanese and American cultures during Japan’s Bon season.
    Newly arrived at Yokohama North Dock just three weeks prior, Davis embraced this lively tradition for the first time, immersing himself in the rhythmic dances, colorful yukatas, and booming taiko drums that define the festival.
    Follow his journey as he prepares for and experiences this cultural celebration, navigating the open-post event with curiosity and enthusiasm alongside other U.S. soldiers and their families.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 02:57
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, Camp Zama Bon Dance Festival 2025, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

