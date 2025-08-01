Camp Zama Bon Dance Festival 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PFC Dalton Davis of the 5th Transportation Company, 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion jumped into his first Bon Odori Festival at Camp Zama on August 4, 2025, joining 17,000 visitors in a vibrant mash-up of Japanese and American cultures during Japan’s Bon season.

Newly arrived at Yokohama North Dock just three weeks prior, Davis embraced this lively tradition for the first time, immersing himself in the rhythmic dances, colorful yukatas, and booming taiko drums that define the festival.

Follow his journey as he prepares for and experiences this cultural celebration, navigating the open-post event with curiosity and enthusiasm alongside other U.S. soldiers and their families.