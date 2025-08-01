Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Loadmaster Mission

    JAPAN

    07.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    SrA Darren Battle, a C-130J loadmaster instructor and JAI for the 374th Operations Support Squadron, shares what it means to be a C130J loadmaster and their importance to the Air Force mission.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 01:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972975
    VIRIN: 250717-F-BS430-1002
    Filename: DOD_111215944
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    C-130J
    Mission
    Yokota Air Base
    loadmaster

