U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, outgoing commanding general of 3d Marine Division, is relieved by U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Kyle Ellison, oncoming commanding general of 3DMARDIV, during a change of command ceremony at the Butler Officers’ Club, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2025. The ceremony signifies the transfer of command and responsibility of 3DMARDIV. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Isaac Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 03:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972973
|VIRIN:
|250806-M-QS757-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111215893
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|BUTLERS' OFFICER CLUB, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Marine Division Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, by PFC Isaac Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.