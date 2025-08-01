Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Marine Division Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    BUTLERS' OFFICER CLUB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.29.2025

    Video by Pfc. Isaac Delgado 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, outgoing commanding general of 3d Marine Division, is relieved by U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Kyle Ellison, oncoming commanding general of 3DMARDIV, during a change of command ceremony at the Butler Officers’ Club, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2025. The ceremony signifies the transfer of command and responsibility of 3DMARDIV. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Isaac Delgado)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 03:12
    Location: BUTLERS' OFFICER CLUB, OKINAWA, JP

    USMC, Marines, 3DMARDIV, Change of Command, CG, COC

