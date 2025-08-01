3d Marine Division Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972973" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, outgoing commanding general of 3d Marine Division, is relieved by U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Kyle Ellison, oncoming commanding general of 3DMARDIV, during a change of command ceremony at the Butler Officers’ Club, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2025. The ceremony signifies the transfer of command and responsibility of 3DMARDIV. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Isaac Delgado)