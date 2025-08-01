Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan AB Hosts Multinational Airdrop Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove  

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. and Republic of Korea forces conducted a joint airdrop training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, July 25, 2025. Airmen, Marines, Soldiers, and ROKAF members worked together to enhance interoperability, improve joint airlift capabilities, and strengthen alliance readiness. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 00:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 972971
    VIRIN: 250725-F-RL243-2186
    Filename: DOD_111215890
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan AB Hosts Multinational Airdrop Training, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    AFN Kunsan

