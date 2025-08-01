Kunsan AB Hosts Multinational Airdrop Training

U.S. and Republic of Korea forces conducted a joint airdrop training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, July 25, 2025. Airmen, Marines, Soldiers, and ROKAF members worked together to enhance interoperability, improve joint airlift capabilities, and strengthen alliance readiness. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)
