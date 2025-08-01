Coast Guard, partner agencies, good Samaritans respond to boat fire near Honolulu

A crew from Coast Guard Station Honolulu and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a boat fire near Ala Wai Harbor, Honolulu, Hawaii, August 6, 2025. A team of good Samaritans evacuated six people from the boat on fire before there were any injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 00:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972969
|VIRIN:
|250806-G-BQ071-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111215887
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.