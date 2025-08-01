Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partner agencies, good Samaritans respond to boat fire near Honolulu

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets 

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    A crew from Coast Guard Station Honolulu and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a boat fire near Ala Wai Harbor, Honolulu, Hawaii, August 6, 2025. A team of good Samaritans evacuated six people from the boat on fire before there were any injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 00:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972969
    VIRIN: 250806-G-BQ071-1001
    Filename: DOD_111215887
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    boat fire
    Coast Guard Station Honolulu
    Hawaii
    USCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download