NAF Atsugi's Bon Odori Festival 2025 - Promotion Video

Promotion video for Naval Air Facility Atsugi's 2025 Bon Odori Festival. The video shows the date and location of the festival along with events attendees can expect. The QR code leads viewers to the NAF Atsugi Bon Odori website. Note: This QR code may be inactive after the completion of the festival. Footage provided by NAF Atsugi's Public Affairs office.