CMCS Samuelson of NMCB 4 Reenlists Underwater

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972954" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Construction Mechanic Senior Chief Timothy Samuelson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, reenlists in the US Navy while diving in waters of the coast of Okinawa, Japan, on August 03, 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn and Construction Electrician Chief Carolyn Blake)