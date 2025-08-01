Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMCS Samuelson of NMCB 4 Reenlists Underwater

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Construction Mechanic Senior Chief Timothy Samuelson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, reenlists in the US Navy while diving in waters of the coast of Okinawa, Japan, on August 03, 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn and Construction Electrician Chief Carolyn Blake)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 21:07
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    scuba
    NMCB 4
    Seabees
    Okinawa
    dive
    reenlist

