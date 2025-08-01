#ICYMI, the Raider Review from July 2025, highlighting in photos and videos, what happened at Goodfellow Air Force Base during the month. Wing Change of Command, Change of Responsibility, Airmen Leadership School graduations, Squadron Change of Commands, and more.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 16:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972931
|VIRIN:
|250801-F-EP494-8286
|Filename:
|DOD_111215284
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th Training Wing Changes & More- The Raider Review July 2025, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.