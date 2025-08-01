Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Training Wing Changes & More- The Raider Review July 2025

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing

    #ICYMI, the Raider Review from July 2025, highlighting in photos and videos, what happened at Goodfellow Air Force Base during the month. Wing Change of Command, Change of Responsibility, Airmen Leadership School graduations, Squadron Change of Commands, and more.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 16:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972931
    VIRIN: 250801-F-EP494-8286
    Filename: DOD_111215284
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    ICYMI
    Change of Commmand Ceremony

