    Warfighters in action: WAREX 25 at JB MDL

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Luisa Dugan 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers participate in Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 25, a large-scale readiness training event held at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The exercise provides realistic, combat-focused training to enhance mission readiness, interoperability and joint operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Luisa E. Dugan)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 16:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 972930
    VIRIN: 250718-F-HC742-4938
    Filename: DOD_111215280
    Length: 00:13:31
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    IMCOM
    WAREX
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    86th TD
    Army
    Joint Base McGuire - Dix - Lakehurst

