U.S. Airmen load cargo onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 5, 2025. The exercise empowers Airmen and Guardians to demonstrate their professionalism and innovation, developing solutions to complex challenges in real-time. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 21:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972926
|VIRIN:
|250805-F-GC829-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111215232
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen load cargo onto a C-130J during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 (B-Roll), by SrA Tyler Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.