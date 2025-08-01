Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Low-Cost Low Altitude Aerial Resupply During Caribbean Thunder 25

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    08.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Miguel Miolan, Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz and Sgt. Edrik Torres

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Air Force Reserve C-130 from the 700th Airlift Squadron conducts a Lost-Cost Low Altitude (LCLA) aerial resupply at Caribbean Thunder in Puerto Rico, Aug. 6, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 17:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972918
    VIRIN: 250806-A-LO422-3395
    Filename: DOD_111215022
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR

    U.S. Army reserve
    1st Mission Support Command
    Dobbins Air Force Reserve Base
    caribbeanthunder

