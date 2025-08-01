B-Roll Low-Cost Low Altitude Aerial Resupply During Caribbean Thunder 25

U.S. Air Force Reserve C-130 from the 700th Airlift Squadron conducts a Lost-Cost Low Altitude (LCLA) aerial resupply at Caribbean Thunder in Puerto Rico, Aug. 6, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz)
