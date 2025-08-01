Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stryker DECON 92nd Chemical Company

    FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Kolton Kares assigned to the 92nd Chemical Company, 83d Chemical Battalion, describes the process the importance of decontaminating vehicles, aircraft and Soldiers during large-scale combat operations at Ft. Stewart, Georgia, on July 29, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 15:39
    Location: FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    3rd Infantry Division
    92nd Chemical Company
    83rd Chemical Battalion
    Pueblo Chemical Depot
    Stryker

