Stryker DECON 92nd Chemical Company

U.S. Army Capt. Kolton Kares assigned to the 92nd Chemical Company, 83d Chemical Battalion, describes the process the importance of decontaminating vehicles, aircraft and Soldiers during large-scale combat operations at Ft. Stewart, Georgia, on July 29, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 15:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972915
|VIRIN:
|250729-A-BY519-8986
|Filename:
|DOD_111214909
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
