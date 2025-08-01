U.S. Air Force Reserve's 700th Airlift Squadron, conducts Low-Cost Low-Altitude (LCLA) aerial resupply, at Caribbean Thunder 25 in Puerto Rico, Aug. 6, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 15:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972914
|VIRIN:
|250806-A-LO422-7205
|Filename:
|DOD_111214907
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Reel Low-Cost Low Altitude Aerial Resupply During Caribbean Thunder 25, by SSG Miguel Miolan, SSG Dustin Reetz and SGT Edrik Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.