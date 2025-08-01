Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reel Low-Cost Low Altitude Aerial Resupply During Caribbean Thunder 25

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    08.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Miguel Miolan, Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz and Sgt. Edrik Torres

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Air Force Reserve's 700th Airlift Squadron, conducts Low-Cost Low-Altitude (LCLA) aerial resupply, at Caribbean Thunder 25 in Puerto Rico, Aug. 6, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 15:26
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR

    U.S. Army reserve
    1st Mission Support Command
    700th Airlift Squadron
    CaribbeanThunder

