U.S. Marines with 1st Recon Bn. attend closing ceremony for Black Jack 25

U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, alongside partner nation forces, attend a closing ceremony as part of Exercise Black Jack 25 off the coast of Queensland, Australia, July 20, 2025. Black Jack is a bi-annual reconnaissance exchange that strengthens relationships and enhances interoperability between the U.S. and Australian reconnaissance forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)
