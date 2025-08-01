Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 1st Recon Bn. attend closing ceremony for Black Jack 25

    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, alongside partner nation forces, attend a closing ceremony as part of Exercise Black Jack 25 off the coast of Queensland, Australia, July 20, 2025. Black Jack is a bi-annual reconnaissance exchange that strengthens relationships and enhances interoperability between the U.S. and Australian reconnaissance forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)

