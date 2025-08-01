Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MQ-9s at Point Mugu, CA for Bamboo Eagle 25-3

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing   

    Six MQ-9 Reapers assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, take part in Bamboo Eagle 25-3 on Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, California, August 4, 2025. U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 432nd Maintenance Group were there to handle its arrival. BE 25-3 is designed to provide a combat-representative environment for Airmen to test their limits, refine their skills, and innovate solutions to complex operational challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)

    This work, MQ-9s at Point Mugu, CA for Bamboo Eagle 25-3, by SSgt Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

