MQ-9s at Point Mugu, CA for Bamboo Eagle 25-3

Six MQ-9 Reapers assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, take part in Bamboo Eagle 25-3 on Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, California, August 4, 2025. U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 432nd Maintenance Group were there to handle its arrival. BE 25-3 is designed to provide a combat-representative environment for Airmen to test their limits, refine their skills, and innovate solutions to complex operational challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 13:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972889
|VIRIN:
|250804-F-IU083-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111214648
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
