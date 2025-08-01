Stryker survey and Black Hawk aircraft DECON

The 92nd Chemical Company, 83d Chemical Battalion, conducts decontamination training, which includes a Stryker site survey and a Black Hawk aircraft decontamination, along with aircraft and Soldiers assigned to 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, at Ft. Stewart, Georgia, on July 29, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
