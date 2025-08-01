Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Mechanic Survives Blast; Military care remedies traumatic moment for Soldier on leave (Vertical)

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.05.2025

    Video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army video shows Staff Sgt. Kanyi FoleyEhke’s experience with a fire explosion while he was on leave Aug. 6, 2025, while stationed on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. What carried him through the long road to recovery wasn’t just resilience, it was the rapid support from the Army community that stepped in when he needed it most (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass).

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 11:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972868
    VIRIN: 250806-A-KB033-8592
    Filename: DOD_111214237
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, Army Mechanic Survives Blast; Military care remedies traumatic moment for Soldier on leave (Vertical), by PFC Lilly Pendergrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Mechanic Survives Blast; Military care remedies traumatic moment for Soldier on leave

