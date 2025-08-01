Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad: Back to Basics | Ep. 1 - "Pushing Limits"

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger  

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    75 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2025 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 10:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 972864
    VIRIN: 250701-A-VC966-9052
    Filename: DOD_111214201
    Length: 00:09:39
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Squad: Back to Basics | Ep. 1 - "Pushing Limits", by SGT Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    combat ready
    back to basics
    Twice the Citizen
    FortMcCoy
    USARCBSC2025
    Army Reserve

