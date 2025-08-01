Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK-US EMI Resolution Training

    WARRIOR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.30.2025

    Video by Cpl. Noh Gyeong Hong 

    8th Army

    In what's considered a first, 1st Signal Brigade and Republic of Korea Defense Communication Command Soldiers conducted combined electromagnetic interference resolution live training at Warrior Base, South Korea, July 30, 2025. Participants learned about the sources and types of EMI, including radiated and conducted emissions, and how they affect electronic systems. The training covered methods for diagnosing EMI issues, such as using spectrum analyzers, time-domain reflectometers, and near-field probes to locate and characterize interference sources. This training helps provide practical experience in resolving EMI issues, which could hinder communications between Eighth Army and ROK Army Soldiers during battle. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Hong, Noh Gyeong)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 00:14
    Category: PSA
    Location: WARRIOR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    TAGS

    Eighth Army
    Warrior Base
    ROK US Alliance
    1st Signal Briagde

