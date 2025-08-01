Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Commandos conduct joint HAAR during EW 25.2

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command conduct a mission on a U.S. Air Force MC-130 Commando II with U.S. and partner force medical personnel and U.S. Army 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) during Emerald Warrior 25.2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma and Nevada, July 25, 2025. Emerald Warrior provides our Air Commandos and Allies and partners with opportunities to train and exercise diverse and complementary capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 23:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972810
    VIRIN: 250725-F-MJ351-7001
    Filename: DOD_111213392
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Commandos conduct joint HAAR during EW 25.2, by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emerald Warrior
    1CTCS
    MC-130J
    DLE2025

