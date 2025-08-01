U.S. Airmen assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command conduct a mission on a U.S. Air Force MC-130 Commando II with U.S. and partner force medical personnel and U.S. Army 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) during Emerald Warrior 25.2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma and Nevada, July 25, 2025. Emerald Warrior provides our Air Commandos and Allies and partners with opportunities to train and exercise diverse and complementary capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 23:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972810
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-MJ351-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111213392
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Commandos conduct joint HAAR during EW 25.2, by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.