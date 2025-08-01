Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MICC 4th quarter FY25 Town Hall recap

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    #ICYMI: The #MICC Command Team hosted the 4th quarter fiscal year 2025 town hall last week, joined by Army Contracting Command (#ACC) Commanding General Maj. Gen. Doug Lowrey.

    Leaders shared key updates and addressed questions from across the MICC as we prepare for a strong fiscal year closeout.

    Watch the recap to catch the highlights!

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025
    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Army Readiness
    Contracting for Soldiers
    Soldier
    Army

