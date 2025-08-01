Hill AFB’s 4th FS and 4 FGS Launch Day 1 of Bamboo Eagle 25-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 4th Fighter Squadron and 4th Fighter Generation Squadron from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, participate in exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, Aug. 4, 2025. The exercise is one of five integrated events within Department-Level Exercise 2025, a first-in-a-generation effort involving more than 400 joint and coalition aircraft and 12,000 personnel across 50 locations and 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)