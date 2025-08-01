The 4th Fighter Squadron and 4th Fighter Generation Squadron from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, participate in exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, Aug. 4, 2025. The exercise is one of five integrated events within Department-Level Exercise 2025, a first-in-a-generation effort involving more than 400 joint and coalition aircraft and 12,000 personnel across 50 locations and 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 23:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972784
|VIRIN:
|250804-F-LY743-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111212937
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hill AFB’s 4th FS and 4 FGS Launch Day 1 of Bamboo Eagle 25-3, by SSgt Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.