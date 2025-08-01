Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hill AFB’s 4th FS and 4 FGS Launch Day 1 of Bamboo Eagle 25-3

    NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus  

    388th Fighter Wing

    The 4th Fighter Squadron and 4th Fighter Generation Squadron from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, participate in exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, Aug. 4, 2025. The exercise is one of five integrated events within Department-Level Exercise 2025, a first-in-a-generation effort involving more than 400 joint and coalition aircraft and 12,000 personnel across 50 locations and 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 23:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972784
    VIRIN: 250804-F-LY743-4001
    Filename: DOD_111212937
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill AFB’s 4th FS and 4 FGS Launch Day 1 of Bamboo Eagle 25-3, by SSgt Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35A
    #BambooEagle
    #DLE2025
    BambooEagle 25-3

