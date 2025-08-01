Caribbean Thunder is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico, Aug. 2-5, 2025. Approximately 1,100 military personnel across eight (8) locations are participating in Caribbean Thunder 25. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 16:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972772
|VIRIN:
|250805-A-LO422-8653
|Filename:
|DOD_111212655
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Caribbean Thunder DV Day Feature, by SSG Raquel Birk, SSG Dustin Reetz, SPC Adilen Soto Margolla and SGT Edrik Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.