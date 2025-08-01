Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caribbean Thunder DV Day Feature

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    08.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk, Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz, Spc. Adilen Soto Margolla and Sgt. Edrik Torres

    1st Mission Support Command

    Caribbean Thunder is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico, Aug. 2-5, 2025. Approximately 1,100 military personnel across eight (8) locations are participating in Caribbean Thunder 25. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 16:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972772
    VIRIN: 250805-A-LO422-8653
    Filename: DOD_111212655
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR

    U.S. Army reserve
    1st Mission Support Command
    caribbeanthunder

