    Coast Guard offloads more than $88 million in illicit drugs interdicted in the Eastern Pacific

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba mooring at Port Everglades, Florida, on August 5, 2025. The seized contraband was the result of three separate interdiction in the eastern Pacific by Coast Guard crews. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 17:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    narcotics
    Atlantic Area (LANTAREA)
    CGC Escanaba
    Drug interdication
    law enforcement
    USCG

