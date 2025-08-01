August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month. Allen Karnes from the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security (DPTMS) explains why it's critical to report suspicious drone activity and how you can help protect the installation.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 16:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972766
|VIRIN:
|250730-D-GJ183-7669
|Filename:
|DOD_111212596
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month: How to Report Drone Sightings on Fort Sill, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.