    August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month: How to Report Drone Sightings on Fort Sill

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Bryan Araujo 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month. Allen Karnes from the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security (DPTMS) explains why it's critical to report suspicious drone activity and how you can help protect the installation.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972766
    VIRIN: 250730-D-GJ183-7669
    Filename: DOD_111212596
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month: How to Report Drone Sightings on Fort Sill, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    force protection
    Fort Sill
    drone
    AntiTerrisom
    Counter-UAS (CUAS)

